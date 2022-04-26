Some of the most gracious families in North Carolina have lived in my Weeksville community for more than eight decades. I call them my neighbors and friends.
For years far too many to count, they have been advocates focused on garnering the resources and political will required to pave one of the last gravel roads in this same Weeksville community.
If you have never lived on an unpaved, dirt road, you cannot imagine the adverse impact on the quality of life. The persistent dust, costly repairs to motor vehicles, decrease in home and land values, and overall disdain from routine repair companies never expecting a mile of dodging potholes and rocks, tend to be troubling.
After countless telephone calls, letters, emails, and garage conversations, the North Carolina Department of Transportation satisfied its longtime commitment to this passionate community.
This long-awaited upgrade will have monumental impact on the overall quality of life for all residents in our community. Because of their tireless unified efforts, our county and state leaders responded during a time of polarizing governmental forces.
We often complain when things go wrong. Now is the time to express our appreciation to Cecil Perry, a member of the Pasquotank Board of Commissioners and the board’s former chairman; state Rep. Howard Hunter, D-Hertford; Jerry Jennings, former NC DOT regional chief engineer; and Kenneth Bateman, a local businessman.
This is moment for a unified community celebration as we embrace the outcome of what happens when a small group of committed individuals work respectfully together, listen to each other, share ideas, and never grow weary.