My husband and I stopped getting The Daily Advance once because of a particular letter-writer being so terribly offensive and writing untruths. We may do so again and permanently if there is not some remedy to some of these letters.
Comparing Donald Trump, who lies repeatedly and is also offensive to most, to Jesus Christ is way over my limit. I am a Christian and know that there is no comparison at all.
Donald Trump, like others, ran for president for his own reasons and to “save America” was not one of them — or if it was, he is failing. Perhaps that is the reason for this letter?
I do not even see any editorial note under this latest diatribe.
My husband and I are educated people and do not have a problem with The Daily Advance publishing opposing viewpoints but this is over the line. Educated and thoughtful people do not write such letters.
I seldom even read these letters but occasionally I do read a column. Today is one of those times and am sorry I did. We will be canceling the newspaper the very next time such a diatribe is published with no editorial disclaimer.
Kathleen and James Ingram
Hertford
Trump makes no one’s list of ‘chosen ones’
It’s pretty well known that Donald Trump thinks very highly of himself. He’s referred to himself as a “king,” the “chosen one,” and a “stable genius.” I wonder what he’s done to justify these lofty labels?
Here’s a short list of some well-known people from world history. Would Trump fit into this group?
Confucius, Socrates, Jesus Christ, Galileo, Beethoven, Shakespeare, Tolstoy, Alexander the Great, Sir Isaac Newton, Einstein, Abraham Lincoln, Mother Theresa, Michelangelo, Serena Williams....
Could Trump be mentioned in the same breath with any of these authentic “chosen ones?”
Jerry Gill
Hertford