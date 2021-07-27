The author of the letter to the editor in your June 26th edition was right on — all lives matter. Also, if persons sought by law enforcement would comply with police's request, they would not be shot. When you point any kind of weapon at the police they will have to respond to save their own lives.
There are also stats that prove there are more white people than Black people shot by the police. There are also a lot more Blacks being shot by members of Black gangs than there are being shot by police.
What is not being addressed is what is going on in our major cities across the U.S. The crime that is taking place includes rioting and the burning of people's businesses, some of which are Black businesses. The police are also being attacked, and many are being injured.
The politicians are claiming this is a gun problem when in fact it is a crime problem. They say removing certain guns is going to help the crime problem when it will increase the problem. Restricting honest, law-abiding citizens will do nothing to eliminate the crime problem. The criminals will still have their weapons. Criminals need to be in jail.
I read with interest a letter from another writer published on July 3 in which he concluded that "the COVID-19 virus originated in the vast depths of the universe, in the infinite depths of God." Are we to believe God sent the virus to the Earth? There are investigations underway into whether the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China.
The U.S. knows the history of China's aggression. They are now planning to take over Taiwan and elsewhere. Their military aggression could possibly lead to World War III. China is not afraid of world war because of its military strength.
ROGER E. KIDWELL
Elizabeth City