I’m a native and current taxpaying landowner in Elizabeth City. I have started a petition to remove the Confederate statue in my hometown of Elizabeth City. The following is my petition:
"We, the citizens and landowners of the city of Elizabeth City, North Carolina, would like to petition for the removal of the Confederate statue at the courthouse and of every Confederate statue in the city. These statues are a stain and painful reminder of racial oppression and hatred endured by people of color and should not be used as symbols."
"Every city is recognizing the error of having them and with great hope we feel that our city should have the same and greater love, honor, kindness and respect for humanity. We want to be on the right side of history.
"We respectfully request the removal of Confederate statue at the courthouse."
LATONJA FLOWERS
St. Louis
Editor's note: For more information about the author's petition at Change.org, visit http://chng.it/yvxVLH4jzZ.