Has anyone noticed how potty-mouthed Joe Biden has become lately? I don’t remember President Trump calling a reporter a “stupid S.O.B.,” as Biden called Peter Doocy recently. So why hasn’t the press been on Biden’s case as they would have been if Donald Trump had said that?
Also, why was the ever-present leftist media AWOL when Biden was hiding out at Camp David while Russian President Vladimir Putin was bating a trap for America in the Ukraine? Why hasn’t Elizabeth City’s most notable resident blamed Trump for the ongoing brouhaha brewing in Ukraine? Or is she, as Biden has already done, blaming President Trump for his botching of the Afghanistan withdrawal?
We must remember that Putin has called us out. Responding militarily would be playing into his hands while we still have unfinished business in Afghanistan. And furthermore, isn’t it the Congress that declares war and not the president? So why then would we let someone like Biden put us in a war we have no legitimate reason to be in? Aren’t there any more adults left in Washington?
Owing to the fact that Biden has reversed all of President Trump’s great plans it’s clear that everything wrong with America today was planned by the Democratic party and it’s working exactly as they planned it. The socialists want America to fail and it’s happening as you read these lines.
CALVIN LACY
Hertford
Pols embarrass themselves calling for audit of election
It’s sad to see North Carolina politicians embarrassing themselves by putting their names on a letter to audit the 2020 election. Numerous recounts have been done by Republican-inspired state legislators and the result is always the same: It was an honest election, and Joe Biden won.
Stop spending taxpayer monies to soothe the ego of Donald Trump. He lost the election.
CORDY LAVERY
Elizabeth City