There have been numerous letters to the editor regarding the COVID pandemic. All have been along the lines of a column by Byron York. But what none of these letters addresses is the origins of the COVID-19 virus and who is gaining financially and politically from it.
Have you heard of the World Economic Forum and their goal of a Great Reset of the U.S. economy? The chairman of WEF is Klaus Schwab, who has been seeking something to push the U.S. economy into socialism. He states openly that the COVID virus would do the trick. That is why politicians like Joe Biden and corporate executives are pushing the vaccines.
I suggest that everyone should do a google search on Dr. Peter McCullough, professor of medicine at Baylor University. He states clearly that the COVID virus was not deadly except in older populations with comorbidities. And that if people had taken available alternatives, they might have been sick with a fever for a couple of days.
Also, there is a physician named Pierre Kory who was on Maria Bartiromo’s Sunday show on Fox recently. Kory is an infectious disease specialist from St. Gregory University in the West Indies. He stated that he gave testimony before Congress similar to what McCullough said. But there was nothing reported in the news media in either case.
Why? Because our medical and political establishment wanted the vaccine so they threw a blanket over the story. And why, because they want the Great Reset to go forward. Dr. McCullough states emphatically that we have been lied to about the virus on a massive scale.
If all the truth continues to come out as it has in recent weeks, the American public is going to be mad about this entire charade and demand some action. I have my own conclusions about what is going to happen to those who are responsible. I believe Dr. Anthony Fauci will be imprisoned and the Big Tech companies will be embroiled in so many lawsuits for the wrongful death of several hundred thousand citizens that they may be forced out of business.
People like California Congressman Adam Schiff will suffer some consequences, too. But I am not capable enough to speculate as to what his fate will be. The Big Tech CEOs will likely roll over on him to save their own skins and claim that they were acting as his agent, just as I reported recently.
The national media have let us down in a big way. They should have been asking questions to verify if these doctors were telling us the truth. Instead they were cheerleaders for the Democratic Party. The public will have their way with them in due course.
JOHN WOODARD
Elizabeth City