When reading the column “Political purity is poisoning out nation” in the newspaper last week, you would expect to read an expose of the toxic political climate that included examples of partisanship on both sides. However, the column’s author subtly transitioned into a partisan hit job by only criticizing Republican antics.
There seems to be such a distinguishable contrast between columns written by conservatives versus the ones by progressives. Conservatives focus on reason and reality while the progressives focus on emotional divisive issues or social theories. Other differences are the mood and the sentiment of the columns.
Last Saturday’s columns by conservatives John Hood and Bryon York, for example, focused on explaining the benefits of conservative ideals and the disadvantages of the socialist agenda. The columns were civil, professional and positive.
On the other hand, the progressive columns tend to be more hostile, gloomy and cynical. They rarely focus on core issues but when they do, there is more degrading the opponent than debating the topic. It seems they are full of disdain or outright hatred for conservative principles and thoughts.
The TV media parallels the print media, so it doesn’t matter whether it is Joy Reid or a local columnist. It appears the progressive media is working hand and hand with the leftist politicians to purposely mislead and misinform our citizens while inciting and exaggerating divisions.
It seems pretty evident the conservative media wants to educate and inform to preserve our liberty and constitution.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Letter-writer’s comments on ‘control’ spot-on
Right on, Paul Miller. I couldn’t have said it better. Until we start standing together and saying “no” to all the control, it will continue and only get worse!
KAREN T. STARMAN
Elizabeth City