In Rob Schofield’s recent column, “Schools must start saying yes to discomfort,” he tries to reinforce the untrue stereotypes of conservatives.
In his column, he disgustingly attempts to link Donald Trump with Vladimir Putin. He tries to associate conservatives with the Gestapo. He seeks to connect modern day conservatives to past religious zealots. And finally, no propagandist piece would be complete without including racism and the demonizing of the white man.
He used the typical leftist’s characterization of conservatives as being fascists, opposed to change or innovation, and as a bunch of uneducated redneck, racist hicks.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently joined in the act with this statement about protesting truckers, saying “Conservative Party members can stand with people who wave swastikas. They can stand with people who wave the Confederate flag.” He couldn’t help but to label his own constituents as Nazis and white supremacists with little evidence.
According to Schofield, conservatives are the obstructionists of societal progress because of our fear. But the smearing of conservatives goes a long way in understanding the discomfort of the left.
Democrats must spread discomfort through fear, hatred and division to gain power. This is very similar to the evil tactics of Putin.
As Americans, we can overcome this discomfort that is spread by the Democrats. We must maintain our core principles of valuing our individual liberty, belief in limited government, the rule of law, peace through strength, free markets and fiscal responsibility. These conservative values will allow us to triumph over evil.