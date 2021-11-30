James Madison said, “Charity is no part of the legislative duty of government. It would puzzle any gentleman to lay his finger on any part of the Constitution which would authorize the government to interpose in the relief of sufferers.”
This statement sounds harsh; I would agree. But the founders were forming a nation where individuals could live with limited government interference.
It is very upsetting that so many educated people have a true lack of understanding about the responsibilities of the federal government. I wonder what the citizens of America in 1787 wanted from the Constitutional Convention in Philadelphia. They must have been disappointed because all they got was liberty.
So many columnists write promoting programs which will lead to a welfare state and dependency on the government. Government will leverage this dependency into even more power which will diminish our liberties.
This progressive socialist government theory really kicked into gear with Woodrow Wilson in the 1910s. He believed that government could solve societal ills.
This illusion that the federal government can fix all problems especially through spending has put conservatives behind the eight ball. Why? They are supposed to be fiscally responsible.
Being fiscally responsible is not good in the age of government entitlements. Democrats love the popularity. They will dangle goodies as bribes for your vote and your liberty.
Ronald Reagan said, “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction.” That freedom can only thrive through independence. Government dependency will stifle it into extinction.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City