I strongly support Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to require the wearing of face masks and delay North Carolina’s move into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.
I got this stuff, and it honestly does feel like an elephant is sitting on your chest. I have struggled to breathe, making sleep difficult. I have had no appetite, nor the desire to eat as I have no sense of taste, which further has weakened my system.
I have been on a barrage of antibiotics since January and have had my blood tested numerous times.
This virus is nothing to play with. This is serious stuff. If you are unfortunate enough to get it, I am positive that you will agree.
In the meantime, let’s remember to be polite on the internet and on social media; remember our essential workers; and remember that some things aren’t going to be as perfect as we want them to be as we navigate through these times.
I offer my hopes and prayers for health and safety.
KELSEY L. FULGHAM
Elizabeth City