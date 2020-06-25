Gov. Roy Cooper's decision to remove the Confederate monuments from the state Capitol based on behavior of the radical mobs is an example of poor leadership. Reconstruction of the history of North Carolina is repulsive to the majority of its citizens.
There is no reason to take action to remove Confederate heritage because of radical mobs whose free speech involves destruction and disruption under the guise of a peaceful protest.
Politicians seeking votes based on political correctness should not be elected by destructive malcontents intent upon eradicating history.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City