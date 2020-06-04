To me, the policeman who “kneeled” a fellow mortal to death looked at the camera, the other officers, and the protesters who protested what he was doing, as if he were thinking, “Look Ma, no hands. Look, buddies, look world at large. I can kneel a person to death. I have mastered this assassination technique so thoroughly that it’s automatic.”
Maybe he was just indifferent or apathetic. Nathaniel Hawthorne said that indifference is the worst way to treat others. I say, “Apathy makes us sick. When we stop trying, we start dying.” If you want to live, kill indifference.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City
TDA’s May 31st edition informative, uplifting
I very much enjoyed the May 31st issue of the newspaper.
Rotarian Doug Gardner’s column about his do-it-yourself shortcomings reminded me of some of my similar experiences.
The column by Michele Adlon about Elizabeth City being strong and a survivor was superlative. It reminded me of why my wife and I moved into our hopefully forever home here, to a less-crowded and beautiful area. Like Adlon’s neighbors, ours are wonderful.
I also enjoyed the editorial page. The advice about continuing to be wary of the coronavirus was especially insightful. The letter in the public forum and Steven Roberts’ column balanced each other politically.
We can respectfully disagree. My point is we all need to value each other and get along, not only during the pandemic, but always.
HARRY THOMPSON
Elizabeth City