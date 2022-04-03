I think that Will Smith and Chris Rock staged and perhaps even rehearsed "the slap" at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony. Rock made no evasive moves as Smith approached. He did not react as he would have to a real slap. No one on stage reacted naturally.

Perhaps it was staged to gain publicity.

I once coerced a female student to slap me, her teacher, in the face during class with about 30 students watching. Her first slap was much too easy. I told her to slap me as hard as she could.

Now, I do not know why I did it, but at the time, I had a sound educational reason for it. When the truth comes out, remember where you read it first.

JIM BRIDGES

Elizabeth City