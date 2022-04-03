...Increased Fire Danger Sunday...
Minimum relative humidity values will decrease to around 20
percent Sunday afternoon inland...20 to 30 percent along the coast.
West to northwest winds will average 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
around 25 mph. These conditions...along with dangerously dry
ground fuel...will result in an increased fire danger across
northeast North Carolina.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread
quickly.
I think that Will Smith and Chris Rock staged and perhaps even rehearsed "the slap" at Sunday's Academy Awards ceremony. Rock made no evasive moves as Smith approached. He did not react as he would have to a real slap. No one on stage reacted naturally.
Perhaps it was staged to gain publicity.
I once coerced a female student to slap me, her teacher, in the face during class with about 30 students watching. Her first slap was much too easy. I told her to slap me as hard as she could.
Now, I do not know why I did it, but at the time, I had a sound educational reason for it. When the truth comes out, remember where you read it first.