I am sad about the protests in Elizabeth City since we cannot view the body camera footage of Mr. Andrew Brown Jr.’s passing.
Yet these “peaceful” protests, have hurt working people and prevented people from being able to be around friends and getting out to do normal routines.
I know if people put this much energy into kindness, love, and helping people and their neighbors as the Bible teaches, our world would be a much better place!
It just doesn’t make sense that protesters think it is OK to break the law, not listen to the fact that matters are being investigated along with the fact that, legally, the body camera footage cannot be released right now.
Sad, just sad. People from out of the area are walking the streets of Elizabeth City with a few locals demanding a video they cannot see yet. And attorneys and organizations are rushing into the middle of this matter.
We can’t see God, unfortunately, even though I pray daily to see him. I pray this letter reaches thousands and thousands of people and helps them rethink and be kind. There are older people in our communities — many of whom are single mothers and single fathers — who are honest, hard-working people who just need a hand sometimes moving furniture or painting.
How come people do not come together and put their energy toward good and helping others?
MARY MOORE
Elizabeth City