Elizabeth City City Council has voted itself a $500-per-month raise.
Because of the recent COVID-19 pandemic, this unmerited gouging of taxpayers is repulsive. The city, like most of the cities, has closed many public services and restaurants are having to lay off many employees who depend on their livelihoods to meet necessary monthly expenses.
City Council meetings appear to subject themselves to meaningless rhetoric from malcontents who think they are superior to their constituents by voting themselves the unmerited raise in the wake of COVID-19.
Is there a local swamp such as the one in Washington, D.C. that also needs to be drained?
FRANK ROBERTS JR.
Elizabeth City
Trump should issue a national shelter-in-place order
President Donald Trump can start new today and take steps to shut down our country for two to three weeks to meet and fight the spread of this invisible COVID-19 virus. We can’t have a patchwork solution to a worldwide pandemic.
You can’t trust 50 governors to shut down their states for two to three weeks. The president is the only one who has the power to set uniform national guidelines. He can start new today and help save lives enmasse.
God bless America and the whole world.
Ann Bechiom
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Although the president of the United States has broad powers under a national state of emergency, legal experts have said it is not clear he can order a national shelter-in-place order and then take measures to enforce it.