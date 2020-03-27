A disgrace. An outrage. And, a new low for our city council.
With our nation in the midst of a horrible, deadly pandemic; our economy in shambles; and many Americans suddenly out of work, four city councilors on Monday evening voted to have city staff include a $500-per-month raise for each member of council and our mayor in the new city budget now being developed.
Yes, Councilmen Gabriel Adkins, Michael Brooks, Darius Horton and Johnnie Walton decided this was an appropriate time to plan for a 73-percent raise, beginning in July.
What leadership! Talk about being out of touch. Local retailers have been forced to close. Local workers have been laid off, unsure of when they will see another pay check. And our local governing body decides they must budget themselves a humongous raise.
Really. Who does that?
Councilwoman Jeannie Young and Councilman Billy Caudle, to their great credit, both spoke out strongly against this ridiculous idea, but were ignored and outvoted.
Please, if you also find this type of selfish behavior unacceptable, tell your councilperson and Mayor Bettie Parker. You can find their contact information on the city’s website. Help stop this insanity.
Bill Hiemer
Elizabeth City