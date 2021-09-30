Editor’s note: The author intended to have the following statement read at Elizabeth City City Council’s meeting Monday night. It’s appearing as a letter to the editor at the author’s request.
I live on W. Main Street in Elizabeth City. In my block, the street is so narrow that in practice we only have a lane and a half for two-way traffic.
This, combined with through traffic and constant speeding, creates a very dangerous environment for residents and pedestrians. It is dangerous to get in and out of my car or to cross Main Street.
I am asking the City Council to take the appropriate actions to reduce speeding on Main Street and divert through traffic somewhere else.
Main Street is part of the self-guided Elizabeth City Historic Walking tour. Therefore, we should find ways to make downtown safer for pedestrian traffic.
SAARA LAUKKALA
Elizabeth City
A soul can live forever — unless it’s crushed at work
A few years ago Scott Adams, creator of the Dilbert comic strip, had two characters being themselves. I have creatively re-named them A and B.
A. I hate my job, but I’m really looking forward to my afterlife.
B. Why’s that? Have you heard good things about decomposing?
A. Only my body will decompose. My soul will live forever.
B. Good luck with that. I lost mine at my first job performance interview.
My apologies to Adams for taking many liberties with his great writing.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City