Some recent decisions made by our City Council members seem questionable to me. First, they rehired former city manager Montre Freeman. They did this despite a warning from the state Treasurer’s Office about Mr. Freeman’s inability to manage a much smaller city than ours and despite the fact that he had already shown himself unable to competently manage this city’s finances.
Second, this city council approved the hiring of Bob Steinberg to lobby for the city’s interests in Raleigh at a cost of $3,000 per month. How well did he lobby for us when he was our elected representative in the Legislature? I believe Camden County commissioners also hired Steinberg to lobby for them. So if there’s a choice between getting something for Camden County or for Elizabeth City, which side will Steinberg work for?
And, now the city council has rehired another previously fired city employee, Reginald Goodson. Mr. Goodson, according to a council member who was serving at the time of his employment, actually locked his office and attended law school during hours that he was being paid to work for our city. Despite the fact that he is currently employed elsewhere, our city council has contracted to pay him $7,000 per month to serve as interim community development director.
With each of these decisions, a huge question for me is this: What measures are in place to ensure that the city taxpayers are getting value for their money?
A recent article in The Daily Advance quoted State Treasurer Dale Folwell as saying that the taxpayers of Elizabeth City should be concerned about the continuing failure to bring the city’s financial records up to date.
This taxpayer is very concerned! City council apparently is not.