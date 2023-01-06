Some recent decisions made by our City Council members seem questionable to me. First, they rehired former city manager Montre Freeman. They did this despite a warning from the state Treasurer’s Office about Mr. Freeman’s inability to manage a much smaller city than ours and despite the fact that he had already shown himself unable to competently manage this city’s finances.

Second, this city council approved the hiring of Bob Steinberg to lobby for the city’s interests in Raleigh at a cost of $3,000 per month. How well did he lobby for us when he was our elected representative in the Legislature? I believe Camden County commissioners also hired Steinberg to lobby for them. So if there’s a choice between getting something for Camden County or for Elizabeth City, which side will Steinberg work for?