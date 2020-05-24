I was disappointed to read in The Daily Advance that two members of the Tourism Development Authority’s Board of Directors, who were up for reappointment, did not receive support from our City Council.
I certainly understand the thought process that motivated Councilers Gabriel Adkins, Michael Brooks, Billy Caudle, Darius Horton and Kem Spence to table the reappointment of Maureen Donnelly and Gwen Sanders. However, I do not agree with their decision.
I would suggest that individuals are appointed to our various city boards to represent the best interests of our citizens. Not to rubber-stamp City Council's decisions.
If anyone on our current City Council is an expert on tourism, they have certainly kept that a closely held secret. Corrina Ferguson, our relatively new executive director of our Tourism Development Authority, has initiated many different ideas, some not popular. Change is difficult, but necessary for progress and improvement. She is a professional, and her work on communications and the TDA's all-important website, has been extremely impressive.
Ferguson fully supports Donnelly and Sanders, and deserves to have them back on the TDA board.
The city and Pasquotank County need to give Ferguson the time and resources, within reason, to succeed.
When Bill Parcells was rebuilding a hapless New York Giants football team in the 1980s, he made it clear to ownership that he needed to be involved in player selection and decisions. “If they want you to cook the dinner, at least they ought to let you shop for some of the groceries.” Of course, he turned that team around, and they won two Super Bowls under his leadership.
Please, let’s allow Corrina Ferguson to win, or lose, with her own team.
BILL HIEMER
Elizabeth City