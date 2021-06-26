Elizabeth City City Council in its repulsive governance desires to desecrate Colonial Avenue behind the Pasquotank Courthouse by allowing the painting of a mural honoring a slain drug dealer. This demonstrates the caliber of elected officials representing the city. All lives matter whether Black or not, but not to bigoted, self-righteous individuals. Elizabeth City deserves better representatives than the ones now on the council.
The city has squandered hundreds of thousands of dollars protecting “peaceful” demonstrators, blocking traffic and hurting businesses. These protests are led by outside, self-righteous agitators bent on spreading hate.
The drug dealer could have surrendered to the deputies without incident. If he did, he’d still be alive today.
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: The Black Lives Matter mural that local artist Michael Little is painting on the street on Colonial Avenue doesn’t honor any particular individual. It’s designed to call attention to the number of Black persons, including now in Elizabeth City with Andrew Brown Jr.’s shooting death by Pasquotank sheriff’s deputies, who’ve been killed during encounters with law enforcement.