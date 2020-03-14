In the March 11 article “Council delays pay hike decision,” Councilman Michael Brooks is quoted as saying to a city resident that “if you don’t like the way we are doing things, run for council yourself.” I believe Mr. Brooks and some of the other council members have forgotten they were elected to represent the will of the people, not their own. Can they show the people have expressed their approval of a 73-percent raise?
And while Council members may like to dismiss the notion they knew the compensation when they ran for election — although for most it was running for re-election — they cannot. They had a choice to take a job based on the salary and benefits offered. We all do.
Anyone demanding a 73-percent wage increase just months into a job would surely be laughed out of their workplace. If they are able to show city residents how their duties have increased 73 percent since election day I may support this raise. I am not saying council should not get a raise; they should be happy with the same cost-of-living raise other city employees receive since they expect employees to be happy with it.
Prior to this letter I shared my thoughts with my councilors and the mayor, and I encourage all citizens to do the same. Then we can see what the will of the people truly is and see if council does what they took an oath to do: represent the people.
Patrick Detwiler
Elizabeth City