Kudos to Elizabeth City City Councilmen Darius Horton and Johnnie Walton on insisting upon an audit prior to the arrival of our new city manager.
This in no way casts dispersions of impropriety upon the previous city manager or elected officials, but it does provide a clean slate and date between administrations and ensures that an accounting was completed in a timely manner.
Open government builds trust and confidence. Were I accepting the position as city manager I would not do so without an audit being completed. Thanks for representing our community with good business principles.
JOHN MAURICE
Elizabeth City
Editor's note: The author is president of Mid-Atlantic Christian University.