I want to tell everyone how the Pasquotank County manager and commissioners spend taxpayer dollars. They are proposing to purchase 51 acres of land for a park at the old tractor-pull track for more than $600,000.
The idea for the park was started as a walking path about 13 yrs ago, according to Commissioner William Sterritt. The county had the opportunity to purchase land off Old Highway 17 that stretched to the river in 2018. But at 40 acres and $300,000, it was deemed too much land and too costly.
Sterritt said he was looking for about 10 acres for a cost of about $100,000. In 2019 the county proposed a park in the Newland area and it was overwhelmingly opposed.
The county held a virtual Zoom meeting on the latest park proposal on March 16. The links to the meeting were flawed. There were two links, one that worked and one that didn’t, which left some people unable to participate. Also, many people have no idea what a Zoom meeting is or had to download the Zoom link, which in some cases did not work.
Every question we asked was met with “we don’t have a master plan.” We asked for a public meeting in Courtroom A so we could voice our concerns in public. The county manager set the meeting up for Tuesday, March 23, at 5 p.m.
Why do you set a public meeting at 5 p.m. on a work day unless you are not interested in hearing what the public has to say? Something is not adding up!
RICHARD ALBERTSON
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: If Pasquotank County moves forward with purchasing the 51 acres at the former site of the Morgan’s Corner Pulling Park for a Northern Park it plans to seek a state recreation grant to pay half the $612,000 cost.