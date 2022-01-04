On Nov. 19, 2008, then President Barack Obama’s Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel made this statement: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”
Well, it just so happens that COVID-19 is a serious crisis and the Democrats are not about to let this go to waste. As long as the Democrats control the executive branch of the federal government, House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate, COVID-19 is not going away — that you can be sure of.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and chief medical adviser to President Biden, has already implied that masks may become permanent. Fauci just loves to be in front of the cameras; he thoroughly enjoys all the publicity. The problem here is that the Biden administration is so inept that it’s letting Fauci make decisions he has no authority to make. He’s not elected; he’s appointed. Fauci is now the top-paid federal employee, earning $434,312 in 2020 — more than the president.
New figures from the People’s Vaccine Alliance also reveal that the companies behind two of the most successful COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer, BioNTech and Moderna — are making combined profits of $65,000 every minute. Unbelievable money is being made, and all at our expense. Get the jab or not get the jab, it’s entirely up to you.
Even if the Biden administration gets 100% of America vaccinated COVID-19 is not going away — at least not until after the 2022 mid-term elections. Remember what Emanuel said and believe it: “You never want a serious crisis to go to waste. And what I mean by that is an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.”
The operative phrase here is “an opportunity to do things that you think you could not do before.” So, for the next year or so, COVID is here to stay regardless of the number of vaccinations.
PAUL MILLER
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Dr. Anthony Fauci said on several television news shows in early December that mask-wearing on airplanes may be here to stay.