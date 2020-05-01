On April 21, hundreds of angry people surrounded the Executive Mansion to protest the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Roy Cooper.
Most of the ReopenNC participants neither maintained 6 feet distance from each other nor wore face masks. It seems to me these protesters do not really understand nor care about the scientific-based fact that mandatory business closures were imposed to slow down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
These protesters were apparently emboldened to declare their opposition to the so-called “tyranny” of Cooper’s stay-at-home order by internet conspiracy theorists and right-wing political groups.
An increase in unemployment and other economic losses are currently widespread. Unfortunately, U.S. government officials missed the opportunity to prepare for the pandemic for more than a month before they finally sounded a national alarm. Furthermore, the failure of the U.S. government to produce enough COVID-19 tests has caused state governors, fearing the virus’ indeterminate extent, to default to broad stay-at-home orders.
The ReopenNC protesters seem to have the impression that they can survive this disease that has been underestimated by some “as no worse than the flu.” They’re not thinking however, of other people who lack access to adequate medical care and are therefore more vulnerable to COVID-19.
Much to the dashed hopes and astonishment of the ReopenNC movement, Gov. Cooper said the stay-at-home order will remain in place until May 8. In Cooper’s assessment, North Carolina is “not ready to lift restrictions yet.” He’s convinced that by curtailing those restrictions we would be risking “the health of our people and our hospitals.”
I recently read a letter on the opinion page that dogmatically stated that thousands of our people are sick and dying from the COVID-19 “pestilence” because Americans need to “turn from their wicked ways” and “humble themselves” by repentance.
Frankly, when I read that letter, I thought about the blind man who met Jesus. Apparently, as soon as the disciples of Christ saw the blind man, they asked, “Who sinned, this man or his parents, that he would be born blind?” Jesus explained to his presumptive disciples that neither the man nor his parents sinned; the man was born blind, he said, so that the power of God might be seen at work within the man’s life.
I sincerely believe God has allowed the COVID-19 virus to threaten the lives of thousands of Americans because he wants the people of the U.S. to learn patience, compassion and sympathy for the most vulnerable of our citizens.
During this time we should remember the words of Christ: “Blessed are the merciful, for they shall receive mercy.”
RICHARD T. CARTWRIGHT
Elizabeth City