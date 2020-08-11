As I lay for nine days in the hospital with COVID-19, far sicker than ever in my life, I found myself more worried and concerned about our country’s lack of leadership and what it’s doing to our people of the United States than about myself.
We have just gone through the hottest July on record and I’m listening to a tape of our so-called leader saying when it warms up the COVID-19 pandemic will just start going away. Then, he says children are almost immune to it!
This is absolutely not true. Even though they may not suffer severely from the coronavirus, children are extreme carriers of the respiratory disease to guess who? All of their family members, including the elderly.
We, the American people, are in dire need of a leader that we can trust to give us at least correct information and some form of guidance. President Donald Trump thinks he knows more about everything than anyone in the world, which is dangerous when he won’t listen to experts.
Everything he pushes for, like the reopening of schools, is all about his agenda because this election is right around the corner. We all want schools to reopen but he is pushing it too soon. Trump has excellent and knowledgeable scientists, etc., to turn to but refuses to listen or even let them talk if he doesn’t like what they are saying.
Please, to save our great country, we must vote a trustworthy leader back in the White House this November.
WAYNE CORPREW
Edenton
Hold Trump VP pick’s words to same scrutiny
This week, the Democratic nominee for president, Joe Biden, will choose a vice presidential nominee. Biden has already committed to picking a woman among a field of about six to eight candidates.
As soon as Biden makes the decision, his vice presidential pick immediately will come under attack by the Republican Party and President Donald Trump. They will bring up something she did in college, years ago, or something she said in 2008 in attempt to discredit her.
With a little investigating you would discover that Mike Pence was appointed to lead the Coronavirus Task Force in late February. On March 28, Vice President Pence said: “Thanks to President Trump’s decisive action dating all the way back to January we truly believe we have significantly reduced the spread of coronavirus.”
So much for the truth.
ROBERT FUHRMAN
Elizabeth City