When I saw the photo in The Daily Advance on Wednesday, June 30, I said, “Oh. Not another protest and streets being blocked!”
However, these were different protesters. These were city workers and their cause was for fair and equitable wages.
It appears now that their protesting was successful. However, blocking streets — well, that’s another matter.
But then we need to keep things in perspective. I realize there are other times when city streets are blocked. For example: the N.C. Potato Festival, the downtown Fourth of July Celebration, the ECSU Homecoming Parade, etc.
JEFFREY A. MILLS
Elizabeth City
COVID came to US from China but didn’t originate there
Where did the COVID-19 virus originate?
For political and economic reasons, we’re positive that the virus got to America from China, perhaps from a laboratory or market.
But the virus didn’t originate in China or anywhere else on Planet Earth. The COVID-19 virus originated in the vast depths of the universe, in the infinite depths of the mind of God, as did/does the life-seed itself.
It’s all been around for all eternity in one form or another. The COVID virus came to Earth somewhere in China, but it could have ended up anywhere else on Earth, and probably did somewhere unknown to us.
We can fight the COVID-19 virus, stop it here and there, but we’ll never eradicate it from the Earth. It’s here to stay in one form or another.
JERRY GILL
Hertford