Election day will be here soon. Those who are still undecided about who to vote for as president will have to make up their minds. Whoever the president is in 2021 has really got a hard job ahead. President Trump had a good ride for the first three years of his presidency, but in this last year it seems the wheels have come off the wagon.
COVID-19 created a really rocky road for a president who I don’t think really wanted to be president to begin with. During the 2016 campaign, Mr. Trump made fun of the handicapped, was heard on an 11-year-old tape talking about grabbing women in their private areas and boasted he could shoot someone on the street and still get votes. He said things that should have cost him the election. It was if he was trying to lose but the world wouldn’t let him.
Twenty-twenty is perfect vision when it comes to eyesight. And in comparison to 2016, the year 2020 has shown us things about our president when he is under pressure or the ride gets rough. The president handled the COVID-19 crisis by first downplaying its seriousness. He recommended disinfectant injections for a treatment. He discouraged mask-wearing as a preventative even though his medical experts recommended them. Even after contracting the coronavirus himself, he left the hospital still infectious. The first thing he did after reaching the White House was remove his mask.
The president also wants to get ride of the Affordable Care Act in the middle of a virus outbreak. Maybe he will let us keep it if it is renamed Trumpcare.
Even though millions of Americans are unemployed because of the pandemic, he said he would not talk about a second round of much-needed stimulus checks for everyday Americans until after the election. My guess is, he wanted to see if he would be re-elected before he would approve more money to stimulate the economy.
The president disapproved of NFL players kneeling during the national anthem but does not disapprove of the public display of Confederate monuments. These monuments are reminders of a time when some southern states decided to form their own government, made their own flag and elected their own president.
Perhaps the president doesn’t know the difference between peaceful protest and treason. Perhaps it depends on who is protesting. Or perhaps it doesn’t matter as long as it doesn’t make him look bad. Our president is too self-centered to lead a country that needs unity.
There is good and bad in both parties. The problem with the Republican Party is that it doesn’t have good leadership right now. Good leadership will bring this country together while bad leadership will only bring more division. I pray that for his children’s sake, God blesses us in spite of our shortcomings.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City
‘We’re all American’ message we must never forget
Here’s something we all have to get deep into our souls before, during, and long after the Nov. 3rd election:
America is Republican and Democratic and independent and Libertarian and African American and Caucasian and Native American and Latino and Middle Eastern and Christian and Moslem and Jewish and wealthy and poor and homeless and healthy and afflicted .... If I’ve forgotten anyone or any group, please add it to the list.
This is our America, the only America there is.
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Households will lose income under Biden plan
A recent Wall Street Journal article reported the results of a bipartisan Hoover Institute study on the cost of presidential candidate Joe Biden’s economic plan. This 50-page report examined the results of the proposed democratic policies on taxation, regulations, health insurance, and energy.
Their conclusion? The average household will earn $6,500 less income. There will be 4.5 million fewer working Americans, due to the increasing cost of capital and decreased incentives to work. Full-time employment will decrease by 3%, stock values will drop by 15%, and per capita gross domestic product will decline by 8%. As productivity decreases, Americans will experience a lower standard of living.
I am old enough to remember 2019’s booming economy, with its 7.6 million job openings and historically low black unemployment. According the the Council of Economic Advisers, deregulation saved over $30 billion.
Here in Pasquotank County, families received an average household boost of more than $2,000 from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The long-term corrosion of our economy by “tax and spend” Democratic policies will outlast COVID-19 with its vastly improved treatments and pending vaccines.
Policies have real costs to American families, and elections have consequences. Remember 2019 and vote accordingly.
CAROL TERRYBERRY
Elizabeth City
Be on lookout for impaired drivers this Halloween
Last year, North Carolina lost 35 people during the week of Halloween, and nine of those deaths were caused by impaired drivers who were drunk, high or under the influence of some other mind-altering substance.
Halloween is an especially dangerous time for drivers and pedestrians, as more young people are out at night on the hunt for candy.
The North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety program is aiming for zero roadway deaths this holiday with our Halloween “Booze It & Lose It” campaign.
Throughout next week, local and state law enforcement will be increasing patrols across the state to catch impaired drivers. But they can’t keep our roads safe without your help.
If your night involves alcohol, plan for a sober ride home. If you are a pedestrian, don’t walk impaired.
Remember: It’s never safe to drink and travel. Even if you’ve had only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or call a ride share service.
If you know someone who is impaired by alcohol, a prescription medication, marijuana or another mind-altering substance; don’t let them get behind the wheel. If you see an impaired driver, call 911.
MARK EZZELL
Garner
Editor’s note: The author is director of the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program.