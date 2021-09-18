COVID-19’s final victim may be the United States of America. Is this the ultimate goal? This is the most political virus in history and it may end up eroding our civil liberties, bankrupting our economy and destroying our nation. The Democratic Party has used this virus as a political tool from the very beginning, first to denigrate President Donald Trump, then to change election laws to affect the outcome of the 2020 election, all the while forcing shutdowns, school closures, mask mandates and financial hardships, and giving out free money.
As we all know, most deaths from COVID-19 are elderly persons and/or people with a comoribidity. This represents fewer then .002 percent of our population. Yesterday, I heard twice that COVID has killed 1 in 500 Americans. That sounds scary, but it’s still .002 percent. That’s less then a quarter of 1 percent.
I also keep hearing George Washington forced the Continental Army to get the smallpox vaccine. Smallpox killed three in 10 people who contracted it; that’s 30 percent. The death rate from COVID is less the 2 percent. COVID is not smallpox.
Follow the science, not Anthony Fauci. Charles Darwin was right about the survival of the fittest. We should have taken precautions but we should have gone on with our daily lives from the beginning.
The government should not force citizens to take this vaccine. My freedom before your fears.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Trespassing not only hazard from deer-dog hunting
Shooting a high-powered rifle without a proper backstop is perfectly legal in Pasquotank County. All you need is a North Carolina hunting license and a pack of dogs.
Nevermind that the bullet you are shooting has a killing range of over a mile and you are shooting at a fast-moving deer in a populated area. That license makes it legal. The license does not make it safe.
In fact, that style of hunting with dogs puts the public at risk of being maimed or killed. If you can see a parked truck with a dog box you are well within killing range. Getting in your house will not help. What the dog hunters are shooting will easily penetrate a house wall or window.
If you think it is ludicrous that a hobby can put you and your family at risk you need to speak to your county commissioners. The life you save may be your own.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County