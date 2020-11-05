This letter was going to be a commentary on President Donald Trump’s supposed takeover of control of the pandemic himself and eliminating the doctors, but I decided on something more to the heart.
I address this short letter to the families of the many thousands who have died from the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
Please know that your loved ones did not die in vain. They absolutely did not! Their light will shine throughout America and the universe forever. No one and nothing can dim their light. It is eternal.
It is God’s own light. It is shining right here, right now.
JERRY GILL
Hertford