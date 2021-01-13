On Wednesday, Jan. 6, Nancy and I finally got our COVID vaccine shots behind College of The Albemarle. It took us three hours of waiting to get the shot.
During this three-hour wait, we witnessed some of the most efficient organization we have ever seen in this area. The police and health care workers were excellent!
Our first hour, starting at Knobbs Creek Bridge, was very slow. The police finally realized that people were butting in line through Sentara Albemarle Medical Center parking lot. When they put a stop to that, the line started moving.
I’d like to thank the police, nurses and volunteers.
HENRY CUNNINGHAM
Elizabeth City