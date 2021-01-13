Weather Alert

...PATCHY FREEZING FOG EARLY THIS MORNING... Patchy freezing fog has developed across portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia early this morning. Visibilities are variable between 3 miles and around one half mile, and will locally be reduced to one quarter mile at times. Motorists will need to be alert to the possibility of reduced visibilities and slick spots...especially on bridges and overpasses. Allow for extra time to reach your destination and avoid sudden stops or accelerations. Drive at reduced speeds and use low beam headlights only.