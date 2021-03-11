I'm convinced that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is more guilty than he should be. I'm as embarrassed and ashamed as I was about John Edwards, the former U.S. senator from North Carolina, vice presidential candidate and presidential candidate.
Percy Bysshe Shelley wrote that "a prince... is a grave." He suggested that everyone in the aristocracy was a grave. I think that if he were alive today, he would write that everyone in the top one percent of the world's population is a "grave."
I think Shelley generalized too much. Shelley ends his poem with the hope that "a glorious Phantom may rise" from each grave.
We all can hope.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City