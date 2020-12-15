God is invisible, the devil is invisible and gravity is invisible. Whether you believe that God, the devil or gravity exist is irrelevant to the fact that each one can have — and does have — an effect on you.
COVID-19 is invisible to the naked eye, and whether you think it is a hoax or not makes no difference to the virus. It will infect those who don’t believe it exists as well as those who believe it does. The very important difference between the believers and non-believers is that the believers will take preventive measures.
I believe that God provides life after death and that the wisdom he has given to man through science prolongs life before death. If you are uncomfortable wearing a mask now, imagine how uncomfortable you would be wearing the mask on a ventilator.
We will get through this pandemic. Pray, wear your mask, wash your hands and keep at least six feet away from the person next to you whenever possible.
If you don’t have that family gathering at Christmas this year, it will make those gatherings even more special next year. Don’t provide a home for the virus. Let the virus die.
OLIVER JONES
Elizabeth City
Choosing ‘freedom’ over safety puts us all at risk
Contrary to what some “always Trumpers” have been brainwashed to believe, the COVID-19 virus is real, not a hoax by Democrats. Even the supreme autocrat himself got himself infected, hospitalized and treated for COVID-19. Was this a hoax?
As you read this, or avoid reading this, thousands of real human beings are being infected with this real virus every hour of every day. Many end up in a hospital on a respirator. Many die from this virus every hour.
The terrible surge we are in right now will get much worse in the next month. Why? Because many of you will choose your egotistical “freedom” over the welfare of others and yourselves. You will refuse to wear a mask and follow the other lifesaving precautions.
As you wrap yourselves up in your Trumpian delusions, I ask you to meditate on this teaching of your Lord Jesus Christ: “You shall love your neighbor as (you love) yourself.”
JERRY GILL
Hertford