Editor’s note: The following letter originally was written as an open letter to Currituck County commissioners:
Thank you for your response to the community’s concerns about Corolla beach erosion sparked by the shocking data in your 2020 County engineering report. The report indicates erosion rates in excess of 6 feet per year with more than half the beach width lost. Plus 35 homes at risk today to a single big storm with 250 more after continued erosion. The recent County tax re-valuation confirms Corolla’s continued real property value decline that is causing mainland tax bills to go up again as in 2013. Your response implies that you have a plan to deal with the situation.
It would be reassuring to hear the details of your beach restoration plan. It might assuage fears on the part of current property owners and prospective buyers. It might let mainland taxpayers believe you have future tax hikes under control.
A solid beach restoration program will increase the values of more than $3 billion of the county’s tax base, which is about half the county’s total tax base. Further, the cost of the initial phase of such a plan is likely to cost $20 million to $30 million, which would be the biggest single expenditure the county has made to date.
Given these two factors it is reasonable for us to assume that the plan you have is in considerable detail and will answer all our questions.
Please share this plan with your constituents as soon as possible.
EDWARD CORNET
Corolla