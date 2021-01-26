I cannot understand why so many cyclists are allowed to stay on the road.
I was coming home one evening from town. I was going down Weeksville Road and it was pitch black. A man was wearing black clothes riding down the middle of the highway. He had no lights on his bicycle and no reflective clothing. I came close to hitting him.
People like this should be given a ticket — just like people who improperly operate motor vehicles are.
I have also seen people in the daytime driving down the middle of the road.
No one seems to be enforcing anything. These people are an outright danger to themselves and others. They should be fined and be held accountable for their actions. They also should be required to take bicycle safety classes.
I hope people in the community start to report these people more often. If a person is going to ride a bicycle, they they should do so responsibly and obey all the rules and regulations of the road.
When these bicyclists collide with a motor vehicle, it’s too late.
People like this are hazardous, and not just to themselves. They can cause severe injuries to other people as well as car pileups.
If you ride a bike, be observant and smart when you’re on the road and you’ll be around for your family to enjoy. Life is a long and winding road. Take precautions and you’ll make it to the finish line.
MARTHA PORTER
Elizabeth City
Trying Trump for inciting riot would be overkill
Holding an impeachment trial of Donald Trump is like killing an ant with a sledge hammer. It will alienate his base even more from the truth the left sees.
Trump is the fruit of abuse (physical and emotional) as well as the root of further abuse (wrongness). His tweets were a means of escape from the punishment of being himself.
What worse punishment could there be than the punishment of being himself, until heaven, hell, or oblivion?
Consult his niece Mary Trump.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City