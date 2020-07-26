The folks who are criticizing the late U.S. Sen. Jesse Helms did not know him as others did. We supported him for his honesty and Christian way of life. I never met Sen. Helms but had close contact with several who had met him.
I once had a problem with a Corps of Engineers representative over a ditch we dug off the Two Mile Desert Road near Winfall. The dude said he could fine me $10,000 a day and I stuck my finger almost up his nose and said, “You do that. You’ll not get one dime from me.”
Soon afterward, I had a one-on-one conversation with Mr. Henry Winslow about what had happened. He conveyed a story about a similar encounter he had had and picked up his phone and made one call to — yes — Jesse Helms. And that was the end of that story.
Jesse Helms was honest to a fault and was a gentleman doing it. My message to the current Board of Trustees at Chowan University is, when our friend and Pasquotank County native, Walter Davis, gave $500,000 to build a building on their campus and refused to have it named for himself, he gave the money on the condition it be named for his friend, Jesse Helms.
The money was accepted, the building went up and it was named for Jesse Helms. Amen.
Now the current board has foolishly voted to take his name off the building. A a friend of Walter Davis’ for over 45 years I knew him well enough to know he would be mighty upset. To that I say, “Walter, we shall try to get the $500,000 back and have it contributed it to more worthy recipients.”
I would like to be a party to suing the school, not only to get the $500,000 retrieved, but to also go for interest and a penalty for what the board did. A lesson should be in order here.
FRANK HABIT
Raleigh