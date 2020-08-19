Im well aware at age 79 that death, dying and killings are always all around us.
With the pandemic claiming the lives of more than 170,000 American men, women, and children, it’s easy for death and suffering to become a blur, a statistic, a daily count. And then we have massacres and other types of what are called “senseless killings.”
But the recent killing of beautiful, wonderful, 9-year-old Makiia Slade while she was sitting in a car with her mother in Edenton is something we must notice and must not forget.
A death such as Makiia’s saddens us deeply and calls many of our moral and spiritual values into question.
Makiia’s death should never happen anywhere, anytime, for any reason, on this Earth.
But why? Why? Why did it happen?
No human being can explain why a precious, priceless young person — the future of the United States of America and of the world — was shot to death while simply sitting in her mother’s car.
Makiia was one of the human race’s beautiful innocents. Beauty and innocence defined her life on this Earth for nine never-to-be-forgotten years.
Only God can answer the question posed above: Why? Why?
JERRY GILL
Hertford
Ignorance, arrogance and the 2020 election
In “The Art of War,” author Sun Tzu advises: “Pretend ignorance and encourage his arrogance.”
I believe that the author is saying that this is one road to victory.
How does his maxim, if true, apply to politics now? Does it mean that President Donald Trump should pretend ignorance and encourage former Vice President Joe Biden’s arrogance, that Biden should pretend ignorance and encourage Trump’s arrogance, or something else?
You decide.
JIM BRIDGES
Elizabeth City