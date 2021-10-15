Pasquotank County commissioners are totally mistaken about the Landowner Protection Act.
The act has a comforting title but does not address hunting dogs; it addresses only people. There is no North Carolina General Statute or Pasquotank ordinance that will help a landowner keep hunting dogs off their land.
North Carolina law requires a county board to have a quorum before acting. When Pasquotank’s Special Projects Committee, which has only three members, decides to not move an issue forward it should bring the issue to the full board and recommend disapproval. When they refuse to move the issue to the full board they are not following the law, in my opinion.
Commissioner Sean Lavin’s motion to impose a three-year moratorium on discussing new deer hunting regulations in the county is not how a true leader would act. A true leader would bring opposing sides to the table, have intelligent discussion, find common ground and reach a compromise that allows both sides to find peace.
Commissioner Jonathan Meads’ fixation on the fact that the local hunting clubs have not bothered me in about four years is flawed. He refuses to look at the fact that other landowners have been harassed and trespassed upon. In fact, a landowner was assaulted by a dog hunter about five years ago.
My goal in trying to get a local ordinance has not changed. I do not want to ban dog hunting. I want to live in peace and quiet on my land without harassment from hunters.
I have tried to get a local ordinance to protect landowners for 30 years. Meanwhile, the county has been changing. Land use and population density have got to the point that deer dog hunting is not safe. Shooting a high-powered weapon at a fast-moving deer in Pasquotank County puts the public at risk of being shot.
If any hunter in a local club would like to work with me to find common ground and protect landowner rights and their hobby of deer dog hunting, I would welcome it.
DOUG LANE
Pasquotank County