I recently heard a woman say, “I hate the post office. We don’t it. I never go there.”
How ignorant, and how sad.
President Donald Trump tells us frequently that the U.S. Postal Service is not profitable.
Well, you know what? The Army is not profitable and it gets the job done. The Coast Guard is not profitable and it saves lives at sea daily.
The Postal Service is not a business company. It is a service enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. It has kept the country together and in touch for 233 years. It gets the job done!
And it is beloved by the American people. Let’s not let a bunch of grifters take the service away from us. God bless the U.S. Postal Service.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Article 1, Section 8, of the U.S. Constitution states that Congress shall have the power to establish Post Offices and Post Roads. It does not state that it has to.
Thanks to Good Samaritan for returning wallet
I could not find my wallet anywhere the other morning before I went to work. I looked everywhere for it. I retraced my steps, tore my purse and car apart, even looked in the bathroom.
I was totally discombobulated for my entire work day as I didn’t even realize how much information I was without: my driver’s license, insurance cards, credit cards and debit cards. I was also without the little cash I had. I was in a bind: no cash, no way to get groceries, no ID to go to my doctor’s appointments.
I just want to thank the person or persons who found and returned my wallet to the Food Lion customer service office, and to Food Lion for protecting it until I and my wallet were reunited. Nothing was missing.
There are still some good people out there, and I want to extend my sincere appreciation to whomever turned it in for safekeeping. May God bless you.
KELSEY L. FULGHAM
Elizabeth City