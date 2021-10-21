A local guest columnist who has enjoyed a voice in this paper for two decades now has come to the defense of the state’s lieutenant governor. The left, as she calls them, have maligned the lieutenant governor in their calls for him resign because he is, as she says, a Christian and “dares” to defend freedom, liberty, etc.
Through her defense of this man’s positions, the columnist lists many stances he has taken; yet, she conveniently excludes the one very specific reason state Democrats have called for him to resign: the man openly refers to members of North Carolina’s LGBTQ community as “filth.” It was that statement that drew the most recent fire from his detractors and if one is going to defend him, then it stands to reason that one is also defending that position whether it is conveniently left out of the column or not.
The men and women of the LBGQT community are, as we all are, members of the only exclusive community I am truly aware of: humanity. Yet, this elected official has maligned them as “filth” and apparently, that is OK with your columnist.
People do not agree on many things, and that is OK. What is not OK is to assign one another to the dustbin of bigotry and narrow-mindedness because we do not agree with them. I am no fan of one thing or another; however, I am not interested in maligning you and disrespecting you. You are a fellow traveler in this world and it is incumbent upon me to listen to you and offer you space to be the human being that you are. And while I may resist your particular ideology or philosophy, I will not disregard you.
Until we can come to a consensus on that simple principle, we will remain divided on every front and will not find enough common ground on which to stand long enough to exemplify even that most basic tenet of decency: the Golden Rule.
I do not know if having the lieutenant governor resign is the right action, but if we are going to defend someone in the throes of controversy, at least offer the pretense of honesty and not talk about everything under the sun other than the real issue at hand, which is integrity and common decency.
ROBERT KELLY-GOSS
Elizabeth City