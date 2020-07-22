At this point I am sure we have all heard about the movement to defund the police. What makes this madness even more alarming to me is the number of people who are buying into the insanity, most notably Joe Biden, the Democrats’ choice for president.
Does Mr. Biden and others pushing this actually believe that we all would be safe if the police are defunded? No one coming when there is a call for help? If they truly believe that then they are far worse off in the head than I thought.
The police are the good guys and women. Are they perfect? No. But they are putting their lives on the line each and every day to serve and protect all lives, regardless of a person’s color.
I would add that the police truly are non-partisan. It matters not what party you belong to, you are a fellow human being, plain and simple.
The police deserve our respect and backing. Furthermore, they must be fully funded to do their job.
I like to tell a true story of a life saved by a Cleveland police officer. A man was going to jump from a bridge and the officer very calmly and carefully talked him out of it.
That police officer was patrolman Francis O’Connor, my grandfather.
RAY CLARKE SR.
Elizabeth City
Editor’s note: Multiple news outlets and presenters, including Fox News’ Chris Wallace just on Sunday, have reported that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden does not support calls by some to defund police departments.
Cooper right to mandate masks, delay Phase 3
I strongly support Gov. Roy Cooper’s decision to require the wearing of face masks and delay North Carolina’s move into Phase 3 of the state’s reopening amid the rise in COVID-19 cases.
I got this stuff, and it honestly does feel like an elephant is sitting on your chest. I have struggled to breathe, making sleep difficult. I have had no appetite, nor the desire to eat as I have no sense of taste, which further has weakened my system.
I have been on a barrage of antibiotics since January and have had my blood tested numerous times.
This virus is nothing to play with. This is serious stuff. If you are unfortunate enough to get it, I am positive that you will agree.
In the meantime, let’s remember to be polite on the internet and on social media; remember our essential workers; and remember that some things aren’t going to be as perfect as we want them to be as we navigate through these times.
I offer my hopes and prayers for health and safety.
KELSEY L. FULGHAM
Elizabeth City