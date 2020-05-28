“Creep” seems to be the best word to describe Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate for president and undisputed king of squeeze. One widely shared photo shows Stephanie Carter, wife of then-Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, in the grasp of “friendly” Joe. There’s even a photo of him in a frontal two-handed grab of Hillary Clinton. She seemed the least perturbed of all of Biden’s “grabees.”
Some people are saying that the coronavirus is playing directly into the Democrats’ hands because it will keep voters away from the ballot box. But what seems more plausible to me is that Democratic governors are using their new-found powers because of the virus to keep people away from President Donald Trump’s rallies where he’s the most devastating to them.
People are saying the pandemic will lift after the election rather than before it. But regardless of how much the Democrats sicken you, no God-fearing patriot will stay away from this election, regardless of the “yuck” factor. It’ll mean we must re-elect many Republicans-in-name-only we thoroughly detest. We must choke back our revulsion and vote the party line.
Donald Trump’s election was divinely ordained by prayer and he’ll return to office the same way. Remember the midwives Shiphrah and Puah in the Book of Exodus? There are times when secular law opposes God’s law and must be defied. This is one of those times!
Patriots must defy governors’ Hitler-like decrees as the midwives did with the pharaoh in Egypt. They must drop everything they’re doing, defy the law and pack their churches with worshipers and attend Trump rallies!
If Joe Biden wins it’ll be on their heads eternally! God has shut down their churches mostly because of the backsliding they’ve done into near apostasy. Don’t let it be permanent!
A microcosm of voters will determine America’s future if patriots fail us now.
Pray earnestly for America now!
CALVIN LACY
Hertford