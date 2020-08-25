President Trump’s new postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, will be Postmaster General “Nojoy” when you’re looking for your mail to arrive.
It was a craven overreach, indeed, by DeJoy to try and cripple our Postal Service to sabotage the mail-in vote during a raging pandemic before an election.
It was a hugely good day for democracy that DeJoy’s effort didn’t work out. Our 45th president will stop at nothing to stay in power, as he is well aware of what awaits him if he loses the election.
How great that we’ll be able to get our billion Christmas cards in the mail to say “Merry Christmas” and make America great again.
God protect our mail-in ballots during this pandemic.
ANN BECHIOM
Elizabeth City