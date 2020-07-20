On the same day that President Donald Trump expanded education and economic opportunities for Hispanics, the unhinged, radical left called for a boycott against Goya Foods, a Hispanic-owned family business — all because the owner said something nice about Trump.
As is always the case with anything liberals do, it failed miserably as normal Americans immediately flooded to stores to buy any and all Goya products.
You see, America isn’t divided by race, color, gender or sexual orientation; it's divided into fools and wise people. Only fools divide themselves by those categories.
Throughout this country we have Democratic governors and mayors doing nothing about homelessness, gun and knife crime, terrorism, robbery, assault, rape, looting, rioting and anarchy. But God forbid anyone who wants to open their business again, not wear a mask, play with your child in a park or go to church.
Let’s be clear, it’s the Democratic Party that has shut down America, impoverished millions, forced businesses to fail and homeowners to foreclose — all over a virus that has a 99.96% survival rate.
Has anyone else noticed that in the countless letters to this newspaper by liberals over the last four years, not even one has given a single reason to vote for a Democrat, much less Joe Biden who hasn’t completed a coherent sentence in months. Whether it’s the local columnist or everyone else, none of them ever write a single substantive letter as to why Trump is bad — only that he hurts their feelings. They accuse him of things former President Obama and former Vice President Biden did tenfold, but that never fits their narrative.
A recent letter said to trust Dr. Anthony Fauci, the man who has gotten every prediction wrong about COVID-19. Fauci fought against Trump’s travel ban on flights from China in January, told the news media in January “not to worry” about a possible pandemic and described the virus threat as “low risk.” He flip-flopped on the use of masks.
Good grief, the writer probably thinks New York Gov. Mario Cuomo did a great job as well while he forced COVID positive patients back into nursing homes.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck