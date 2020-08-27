To my conservative and Republican friends, please stop asking the question, “How low can the Democrat Party sink in the gutter?” They are now taking that as a challenge.
Can anyone tell me, who is the worst and most incompetent governor in America? California’s Gavin Newsome, New York’s Andrew Cuomo, Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer, Oregon’s Kate Brown or Washington’s Jay Inslee?
Who’s the worst mayor in the country? New York’s Bill DeBlasio, Portland’s Ted Wheeler, Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot or Seattle’s Jenny Durkan?
Those are almost impossible questions to answer as they are all equally incompetent Democrats who have destroyed their cities and states. Everyone capable of critical thinking knows that the biggest and most devastating virus in this country is not COVID-19; it’s our liberal lap dogs in the media for the Democratic Party.
How is it that what should be the two biggest stories in this country are being completely ignored and covered up by these same media members? We now know, based on multiple witness testimony, that the Obama-Biden administration was the most corrupt administration in our nation’s history.
With the help of James Comey, John Brennan, Andrew McCabe, James Clapper, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and others, former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden spied on Donald Trump before and after he was inaugurated as our 45th president.
The second-biggest story being ignored is the fact that President Bill Clinton, another Democrat, was on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane known as the “Lolita Express” and was seen on his island known as “Pedophile Island.”
As more witness testimony comes out, along with pictures of Clinton with underage girls, the media will scramble to do their best to cover this up. So much for the liberals’ “MeToo” movement.
Much like their other favorite cause Black Lives Matter, it truly only matters if the accused is a Republican or the black person killed is killed by a white policeman. If that criteria aren’t met, it’s crickets from the media and all the Democrats. Imagine if this was President Donald Trump or any other Republican.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck
Editor’s note: There is no evidence the Obama-Biden administration “spied” on President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. According to the report by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the FBI sent an informant to talk to two Trump campaign advisers after it received information of suspicious contacts by Russians with those advisers. Multiple investigations have found no political influence over the FBI’s probe of those contacts.
As for the allegations about Bill Clinton, Politifact reports flight logs show the former president did travel up to 26 times aboard Epstein’s plane before the financier was charged with sex trafficking. A woman who accused Epstein of sex trafficking, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, also claimed in court papers she saw Clinton on Epstein’s island. However, she did not accuse Clinton of sexual misconduct. For his part, Clinton has denied visiting the island and Epstein’s plane’s flight logs don’t indicate he did.