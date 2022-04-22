I am not sure where the usual hard-hitting leftist Alexander Jones was going in his bizarre column “The Democratic Evolution.”
He praises presidents Roosevelt and Truman. Although he leaves out the part about Roosevelt jumpstarting government dependency and Truman starting the forever wars.
It seems he was complaining about the Democratic Party under presidents Clinton and Obama leaving the working class behind. Both presidents chose trade deals that killed the manufacturing sectors and their key constituents, the labor unions. Instead, they decided to nurture their relationships with the elitists. Now they both are filthy rich.
It is funny that Jones leaves out of his “evolution” process the contributions of Woodrow Wilson. A devoted progressive, Wilson built the foundation of the house of cards the Democrats are now playing with.
Wilson was an undemocratic, globalist bureaucrat who believed the government could solve all your problems — just the ideals every little progressive wannabe aspires to. Except the fact that he also was an avowed racist.
Then Jones brings up COVID-19. He tries to suggest that government was more efficient during a crisis than conservative principles such as free markets, small government and limited spending.
But was the government crutch more efficient? It unnecessarily shuttered the economy, which has led to exorbitant spending and increased inflation.
And finally Jones takes a meandering journey while explaining the modern Democratic Party that’s losing ground with minorities and moderates as it struggles to find middle ground with the leftist cultural fanatics. I guess that leaves the highly educated elites at the party’s core.
It seems the Democrats have soured on each other, but we are the ones left with a bitter taste in our mouths.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Most area counties no longer in Murphy’s district
There is a problem here in Pasquotank, Perquimans and Chowan counties. We have been redistricted into the 1st Congressional District. We are not in Congressman Greg Murphy’s district nor is Congressman Murphy related to any of the candidates in the 1st Congressional District.
I know the redistricting maps have been somewhat confusing. I urge you to contact the county chair of your political party to help in determining exactly what districts you do live in and the ones you can vote in.
I would also like to remind people who are registered as unaffiliated that you have the choice of voting either a Republican or Democratic ballot. An individual at the voting precinct must ask you.
DIANNE LAYDEN
Belvidere