It’s April 2021 and it still never ends. It’s been over five years and the Democrats who write letters to the editor or columns for The Daily Advance still haven’t written a single letter or column about the virtues and competence of Hillary Clinton and now Joe Biden.
Not a single letter about the good things Joe Biden has done so far in office. Why? Because they can’t with a serious face say so.
The Democrats’ and media’s playbook has gone from “identity” politics and victimhood to “orange man bad” and now to “Don’t believe what you see or hear, only believe what we tell you.”
When Biden isn’t tripping and falling on stairs or calling Kamala Harris “President Harris,” he’s mumbling and forgetting what he’s reading off a teleprompter. How sad that a third-grader could read a teleprompter better than Joe Biden.
As the situation at the southern border becomes more chaotic by the day, Biden hides while Harris has yet to visit the border. She just laughs through every interview and won’t answer direct questions. It must be so nice to be an incompetent Democrat.
You can wear blackface or a white KKK hood and still be governor of Virginia. You can be accused of sexual harassment by multiple women and can hide the deaths of thousands of nursing home residents from COVID-19, and still be governor of New York. You can completely destroy a great state like California and remain governor.
The sad truth is that Joe Biden, thanks in large part to his son Hunter, is weak and compromised. China and Russia have nothing to fear. Maybe someday Democrats will be capable of self-reflection and critical thinking and realize that some things are far more important than a mean tweet.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck