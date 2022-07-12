As I have pointed out before, please read each column in the editorial pages. You will find a great divide much like in our country.
One side is educating, explaining the benefits of their policies and the disadvantages of their opponents. This is done in a professional, calm and peaceful manner.
The other side seems to have a fiery vitriol filled with hatred and contempt while spreading disinformation. Education is not the intent. Incitement and division are their goal.
We know the Democratic Party must foster this vitriol to stay relevant. Take for example Hillary Clinton’s and Robert Reich’s recent comments about U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.
Clinton said of her former law school classmate, “He is a person of resentment, grievance, anger.” Actually, these words describe her pretty well. Heck, these are words at the core of the Democratic Party. They thrive off the resentment, grievance and anger of African Americans, women and the LGBTQ community.
In Reich’s column last week, he called into question Thomas’ understanding of the law but more importantly the justice’s intelligence. Reich, a classmate of both Thomas and Clinton, commented that during law class Clinton was always eager to answer while Thomas never was.
Reich was basically saying Thomas rode affirmative action from Harvard Law to the U.S. Supreme Court. That’s rich considering the Biden administration is filled with affirmative action recipients like Kamala Harris and Karine Jean-Pierre.
Clinton and Reich can say such things about Thomas since he is a Republican and they are Democrats. They are immune to being called a racist. We have been taught that only conservative can be.
But you can feel the hatred and contempt in them. They both spread a fictional utopian hope to the naive and the despondent. This ideology, whether you call it progressivism, communism or Marxism, wants new institutions, new rules and a new way of life. Even some leftist professors have called for a new constitution.
I think Clinton sees this insurrection as a way for her to gain the fame and fortune she thinks she so greatly deserves. As for Reich, I feel he is a true Marxist.
Like the others in their party, they are trying to tear our country apart while profiting greatly from our capitalist system.
They will destroy any person, any institution, anything that stands in their way. And our constitution, our way of life, our freedoms and our beloved nation, are clearly in their sights.
MARC FORBES
Elizabeth City
Save mourning for the lives lost to drug scourge
For whom should we mourn? We should mourn for the many whose lives were shattered or taken from them altogether by the scourge of drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine. Their lives mattered.
ROB POWELL
Elizabeth City