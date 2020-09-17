Kudos to our great state Sen. Bob Steinburg, R-Chowan, and his letter to The Daily Advance.
I no longer read the nonsensical drivel from the Trump-obsessed local columnist but after reading Mr. Steinburg’s letter, I went back and read the column. As is always the case, the column was filled with emotions, unsubstantiated claims and ad homonym attacks that we always get from the left.
I’m not surprised that The Daily Advance printed the column or failed to give it a “Editor’s note” to clear up the fabrications. As is always the case, if it doesn’t fit the narrative, the media will not report it.
Thank God the days of Republicans turning the other cheek to these false attacks is over. Thank you, Mr. Steinburg, for standing up for our traditional Christian conservative values.
It’s been clear for many years that the Democrats cannot compete in the arena of ideas as they have been exposed time after time as abject failures here in the U.S. and across the world. Can the columnist or anyone of the other Trump haters give even one reason to vote for Democrat Joe Biden without mentioning the word Trump? They simply can’t.
The fact is that the majority of Democrats, media and Hollywood celebrities hate our president more than they love this country. After months of hiding in his basement, Biden surfaced to give his first interview to the rapper Cardi B. For those that don’t know who she is, Google her hit song WAP and read the lyrics. It’s one of the most disgusting and filth-ridden songs in music history. That’s who Biden cozied up to.
Now with the polls tightening, Biden is giving a select few interviews where he is reading off of a teleprompter and his staff is giving the questions to the people in attendance to ask him. This is beyond the pale, but this is from the same Democrats who said if you didn’t support Hillary Clinton in 2016, “you ain’t a woman” and if you don’t support Biden, “you ain’t black.”
If you still can’t see that the left is exactly what they accuse everyone else of being, you ain’t smart.
MARK GODDARD
Currituck