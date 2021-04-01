Proposed legislation by liberal left-wing Democrats is their revenge against Donald Trump and is not conducive to the best interest of the United States. The Biden administration’s allowing undocumented immigrants to invade our southern border and its refusal to condemn the Chinese Communist Party for denying China is the source of COVID-19 are only two instances of its inept leadership.
Several other proposals like one to raise taxes (especially the tax rate on corporate entities to 28%) and to ban some kinds of firearms are the worst forms of legislation the United States has seen.
It appears that Chinese intimidation has made cowards of this country’s government. Money paid by Chinese government lobbyists to members of Congress and the Senate is nothing more than bribery. Money is more important to them than representing the people who elected them.
Much of this fiasco is due to the tradition of voters voting the way their fathers and grandparents did, as in: “They voted Democratic and I will vote the same way.”
FRANK ROBERTS
Elizabeth City